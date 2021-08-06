East Africa Seasonal Monitor: July 31, 2021

Earlier-than-normal establishment of June-September seasonal rains over the northern sector

KEY MESSAGES

• The onset of the June to September main rainfall season in the northern sector of East Africa began earlier than normal. Rainfall generally ranged from above average to average in Sudan, much of western Ethiopia, and parts of South Sudan. However, localized deficits are present in southwestern and central Ethiopia, the Rift Valley of Kenya, southern and eastern South Sudan, the coastal strip of Kenya and Somalia, and much of Uganda.

• Above-average rainfall since late April has resulted in excessive streamflow in the Blue and White Nile, Atbara, and Sobat-PiborAkobo river basins in western Ethiopia, eastern Sudan, and South Sudan and elevated flood risks. There have been reports of localized riverine floods resulting in the displacement of households and damage to croplands and rangelands.

• In unimodal areas of Karamoja, Uganda, and Turkana, Kenya, where the rainfall season begins in March/April and ends in September, rainfall in June and early July ranged from below average to average. In Turkana, little to no rainfall accumulated from mid-May to early July, while in Karamoja, below-average rainfall in June gave way to a relative increase in rainfall in early July.

• The GEFS rainfall outlook through August 18, 2021, indicates the intensification of the June-September seasonal rains over the northern and western sectors of East Africa, resulting in an elevated risk of flooding in flood-prone areas of Sudan, Ethiopia, and South Sudan.