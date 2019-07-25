East Africa Seasonal Monitor: July 23, 2019

KEY MESSAGES

From mid-June to mid-July, seasonal rainfall was average to above average across the northern and western sectors of East Africa. Seasonal rainfall has been generally beneficial for on-going agricultural activities in these cropping zones. However, below-average rainfall was observed along the East African coastal strip and in northern Ethiopia, northwestern and central Kenya, and localized areas of northeastern Uganda.

Persistent heavy rainfall led to flooding and mudslides in parts of eastern and western Uganda and in parts of western Sudan.

The eastern sector of the Horn of Africa and Tanzania remained seasonally sunny and dry, causing gradual deterioration of rangeland resources.

Through late July, moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast to continue in the western and northern sector of East Africa. In contrast, below average rainfall is forecast in parts of southeastern South Sudan, western and central Ethiopian highlands, eastern Sudan, northeastern Uganda (Karamoja), and Kenya’s central Rift Valley.

SEASONAL PROGRESS

Mid-June to early July rainfall performance was characterized by above average to average rainfall across Uganda, western Kenya, South Sudan, western Sudan, western and central Ethiopia, and northwestern Somalia (Figure 1). These rains have largely been beneficial to on-going agricultural activities in these regions. However, persistent, heavy rainfall caused flooding in parts of eastern and western Uganda and high soil saturation with an elevated risk of flooding in South Sudan, eastern Sudan, and parts of northwestern Ethiopia. In contrast, localized areas of below-average rainfall were observed in parts of northeastern Uganda, central and northwestern Kenya, central-west and northern Ethiopia. Below-average rainfall was also observed on the East African coastal strip, including in Xagaa-receiving areas of south-central Somalia. Meanwhile, much of the eastern Horn and Tanzania remained seasonally sunny and dry.

According to the eMODIS/Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI), vegetation conditions are exceptionally greener than normal in northeastern Tanzania, the Rift Valley regions of Kenya, parts of Uganda, north-central Ethiopia, and northern Somalia. Vegetation conditions are similarly greener-than-normal in parts of Sudan and South Sudan. These positive anomalies are driven by well above-average rainfall that occurred in late May to mid-June. In Tanzania and parts the eastern Horn, however, prevailing hot and dry conditions are driving the depletion of surface water and vegetation. As a result, vegetation conditions in these areas are mixed to below normal. Although localized drier-than-normal conditions are observed in south-central Sudan, these negative anomalies are expected to gradually improve due to current seasonal rainfall.

Cropping conditions in much of the northern and western sector have remained generally favorable and are at diverse phenological stages, due to delayed long rains/first season rainfall onset and planting in bimodal areas of the Horn as well as in unimodal western Kenya and northeastern Uganda. Meanwhile, at the peak period of the kiremt seasonal rains, cropping activities and crop development in kiremt-receiving areas of Ethiopia currently range from land preparation and planting to vegetative stages.