East Africa Seasonal Monitor: December 3, 2019

Flash floods and landslides cause destruction and fatalities at the peak of seasonal rainfall

KEY MESSAGES

• Exceptionally heavy rains, widespread flash floods, and landslides characterize the peak of the short rains over parts of East Africa. Last week’s rains have resulted in fatalities, destruction of property, and significant crop damage and infrastructure in parts of Djibouti, Ethiopia,

Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

• Overall, above-average rainfall since the start of the season in October has been beneficial for crop development and conditions of rangeland and water resources across much of the worst drought-affected areas of the eastern Horn.

Meanwhile, the harvesting and drying of long-rains crops over parts of the western and northern sector of the horn have been largely constrained by ongoing extended seasonal rains.

• The current well above-average seasonal rains are attributed to the current very strong, positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD). Though starting to weaken slightly, the IOD is forecast to remain at record strength into December.

• The short-term rainfall outlook for November into midDecember indicates an increased likelihood for continued heavy rainfall and an elevated risk of flash floods over much of Kenya, the Lake Victoria basin, and western and southern areas of the region including parts of the East African coastal strip. The current rainfall season is expected to be one of the wettest in record since the 1980s in most parts of the region.