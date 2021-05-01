East Africa Seasonal Monitor: April 30, 2021

Poor start to the belg, gu, and long rains impacting rangeland resources

KEY MESSAGES

From March to mid-April, the seasonal rains across the Horn were largely well below average, around 40-60 percent of average, across most of the region. However, a few areas over the western sector recorded average to above average rainfall.

Rangeland resources have declined driven by the cumulative adverse impacts of the poor 2020 short-rains, hotter-than-normal conditions since January, and cumulatively below-average rainfall, particularly over the predominantly pastoral and marginal mixed agricultural areas of the eastern Horn.

Due to the significantly delayed onset (20-30 days) of the seasonal rains in belg/gu/long-rains dependent areas, most planted crops are in the emergence to early vegetative crop stages. However, in some belg dependent areas, planting has not taken place. There are increasing concerns of crop water stress and limited crop growth and development due to the anticipated subsiding of the seasonal rains in May.