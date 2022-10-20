East Africa Region WASH Capacity Statement

Our Goal

The overall goal of World Vision’s Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) programming is for people to have universal and equitable access to basic water supply; improved and dignified sanitation at home, schools, health care facilities and emergency settings; and eliminate open defecation in every place where we work.World Vision is committed to contributing to the realisation of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6, through accelerated universal and equitable access to water, sanitation and hygiene services.

Our Approach

World Vision`s 2021-2025 business plan focuses on investments, engaging partners and communities, influencing governments, and making commitments to see lives changed around the world. Our WASH development programme approach is grounded in delivering multi-sectoral community-based solutions. As a priority sector, WASH is recognised as essential to a community’s transformation and resilience. Our WASH programmatic investment in the next five years is focused around four priority intervention areas: