East Africa Hunger Crisis Appeal launched by Christian Aid

International development charity, Christian Aid, has launched an emergency appeal to help people in East Africa survive a growing hunger crisis and is calling on the UK Government to "speed up the delivering of funding that has already been promised."

After the worst drought in 40 years, vulnerable people are now facing the threat of famine and dying. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, 18.4m people across Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia are missing meals.

Yitna Tekaligne, Country Director for Christian Aid Ethiopia, warns "millions are taking desperate measures to survive in the face of failed harvests, livestock deaths, water shortages and extreme hunger."

He added: "The severe conditions are being made worse by the climate crisis, Covid and now Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused global food prices to rocket. A tough situation has now turned into a dire crisis. To help us respond, please donate what you can. Acting now is also about hope - a hope you can create with a donation today."

Working through local partners, Christian Aid is responding in Ethiopia and Kenya. The charity is helping over 300,000 people by repairing wells, handing out water purification kits, providing cash support and trucking water to drought affected communities as well as providing fodder and medicine to keep valuable livestock alive.

One of many people Christian Aid is supporting is Adoko Hatoro Engang. He is 76 and living in an internally displaced person camp in South Omo with his family. Recurrent drought and flooding, due to the climate crisis and the overflowing river, has destroyed his farmland and depleted his livestock. This is causing hunger for his family.

"I remember when I was young, the rains would follow the drought season, and flooding devastated everything", Adoko Hatoro Engang explains. He adds: "If I am able, I eat once a day. We only share very small amounts of food we cook, using the money Christian Aid gave us."

Karimi Kinoti, who is based in Kenya and is Christian Aid's interim Policy, Public Affairs and Campaigns Director, says:

"The response to humanitarian needs in Ukraine has been remarkable. The UK Government must now live up to its moral responsibility and urgently act in that same spirit for East Africa. Every day that we delay will make it more difficult to avoid tragedy.

"Ministers must speed up the delivery of funding that has already been promised, reverse cuts to international aid and ensure all humanitarian and development funding supports local actors who are best placed to respond quickly.

"Longer term, we must also tackle the impact of the climate crisis on global hunger by delivering on our climate finance promises, including new money for loss and damage. By taking these steps we ensure a crisis like this will not deteriorate into a catastrophe."

Christian Aid has confirmed a £15 donation could provide seeds and farming tools for one household, £30 will buy water hygiene kits to provide clean drinking water for six families and £50 will supply food for a household of five.

To donate to the appeal, please visit www.christianaid.org.uk/appeals/emergencies/east-africa-hunger-crisis-appeal ;

END.

Notes to editors:

Context in East Africa:

Communities in East Africa are facing the worst drought in 40 years following four consecutive failed rainy seasons.

18.4m people across Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia are missing meals, or eating a less diverse diet. In particular, women and girls are going hungry [Source: OCHA].

7.1 million children are malnourished East Africa, including 2 million severely malnourished children [Source: OCHA].

Millions of people are facing water shortages, many water points have dried up or reduced in quality, increasing the risk of disease [Source: OCHA].

Families are taking desperate measures to survive, with over a million abandoning their homes in search of food, water and pasture for livestock.

At least 7 million livestock have died in recent months. Consequently, children have less access to milk, negatively impacting their nutrition [Source: OCHA].

The cost of a 'food basket' has jumped 66% in Ethiopia (and 36% in Somalia). 90% of wheat imported to East Africa comes from Russia and Ukraine [Source: OCHA].

Many water points have dried up or diminished in quality, heightening the risk of water-borne diseases and increasing the risk of skin and eye infections as families are forced to ration their water use and prioritise drinking and cooking over hygiene.

Women and girls are having to walk longer distances to access water, exacerbating their potential exposure to gender-based violence.

Christian Aid response:

Working through local partners, Christian Aid is responding to the severe drought in Ethiopia and Kenya and helping over 300,000 people by repairing wells, handing out water purification kits, providing cash support and trucking water to drought affected communities as well as providing fodder and medicine to keep valuable livestock alive.

Ethiopia:

With funding from UNOCHA, Christian Aid through our local partner Ethiopian Evangelical Church Mekane Yesus Development and Social Services Commission (EECMY-DASSC) over the next year will support over 200,000 people and 200,000 cows affected by drought in East and West Hararghe in Oromia, eastern Ethiopia. The project will also provide emergency livestock feed as well as support veterinary treatment centres to provide vaccination and other veterinary treatment. To prevent herders losing livestock through drought they will also repair 12 broken boreholes. We will:

Provide over 5,000 (5,333) families from vulnerable herding and farming communities, including some of whom have been displaced due to the severity of the drought, with emergency seed packs containing nearly 19kg (18.75) of maize seed as well as fertiliser to grow their own food. In addition, 500 families will be provided with farming tools to help them to grow their own crops. Over 500 (520) families will receive $40 per month for three months to be able to buy food and other essentials.

To help them keep their livestock alive, 18,000 hay bales and 45,000kg of animal feed will be distributed to 450 highly vulnerable families (2,475 people) people living across all four districts.

Eight veterinary treatment centres located across the four districts will receive a total of one million doses of vaccines -- enough for 200,000 cattle to prevent five major cattle diseases including black leg and anthrax. Eight treatment bays will also be build. 12 broken water schemes at community level at all four district (Midega tola, Mayu Districts) East Hararghe Zone and (Burka Dimtu and Hawi Gudina districts) West Hararghe Zone will also be repaired to help livestock to have access to clean drinking water.

Separately, Action for Development will provide emergency support over the next six months to 85,000 people living in communities affected by drought in five districts located across South Omo in Ethiopia's Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples' region (SNNP). This project will:

Repair 37 hand pumped wells and carry out two pipeline extensions as well as build 6 new water points enabling nearly 20,000 people to have access to safe drinking water. To help improve hygiene and sanitation, our partner will also build eight wash basins around the repaired wells.

Provide 7,500 families with kits containing 90 days' worth of water purification tablets, a 20L jerry can and a bucket to help them be able to collect, store and drink safe, purified water. Kits will also contain enough soap and laundry detergent to last one month.

Provide water via water trucks to 24,000 people living in Dasenech and Gnangatom districts where people are being seriously affected by water shortages. To improve hygiene and sanitation facilities and reduce incidences of water borne diseases, our partner will also build ten temporary toilet blocs at public institutions in Bena Tsemay, Male, Dasenech, Gnangatom and Salamago districts benefiting 3,000 people as well as 8 handwashing facilities at health centres, schools, and other public places.

Train 200 health volunteers and hygiene promoters to be able to carry out awareness raising to nearly 47,000 people (46,950) across all five districts on the importance of safe sanitation to prevent the spread of diseases through community and door-to-door awareness sessions, as well as by broadcasting information through audio vans and by displaying and handing out information posters.

Provide 420 families in Dasenech South Omo with animal feed to 420 families and handing out drought resistant seeds to 1,200 families. To help keep herds alive, a further 350 families (nearly 2,000 people) will be given 10 bales of hay (to feed livestock for 45 days) and enough veterinary medicine for 40,000 livestock.

Kenya:

Working with our local partner Community Initiative Facilitation and Assistance (CIFA), Christain Aid has: