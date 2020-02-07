East Africa: Desert locust, food security and livelihoods situation - information bulletin

This bulletin is being issued for information only and reflects the current status of the desert locust situation across East Africa. The information and details available are accurate at this time. International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) are not seeking funding or other international donations at this time.

The situation

The current desert locust (Schistocerca gregaria) activity in Eastern Africa is extremely alarming. The Horn of Africa remains the worst-affected area with an unprecedented threat to food security and livelihoods. Swarms have increased in Ethiopia and Somalia, moving southwest to Kenya and are within 200 km of northeast Uganda and southeast South Sudan.

Aerial and ground operations by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) are underway, but remain insufficient due to the size of the swarms. Favourable weather conditions forecasted over the coming months will enable further survival, reproduction and movement of the locusts. This could result in an increase of locusts in the three affected countries with the possibility of swarms spreading to Uganda and South Sudan. A swarm also has formed on the coast near the Sudan-Egypt border with immature swarms arriving in Djibouti.

Forecast information per country is available below.