East Africa and Yemen 4Mi snapshot: Refugees and migrants interviewed in Somaliland- a focus on profiles and drivers

This Mixed Migration Monitoring Mechanism Initiative (4Mi) snapshot presents the findings of data collected in Somaliland from refugees and migrants on the move into and through Somaliland in mixed movements.1 The purpose of this snapshot is to provide information on profiles, drivers and decision making among refugees and migrants travelling to and transiting through Somaliland.

Key findings

• Respondents were more frequently found to be refugees and asylum seekers than migrants: 55% of respondents reported that they had either applied for asylum (23%) or were registered refugees (32%).2 • Violence (59%) and economic reasons (56%) are the most-cited reasons for leaving among respondents.

• Female respondents were more likely to cite violence and insecurity as a reason for leaving (70%), in comparison to men (47%).

Profiles

676 interviews were conducted in Berbera (206), Borama (49), Hargeisa (214), Loya Ade (2) and Waajale (205) between September 2019 and January 2020. Geographic areas for the data collection presented in this snapshot were agreed mutually between UNHCR and MMC, and include urban areas, border crossings, and places of destination. All respondents began their journeys outside Somalia.