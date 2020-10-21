East Africa and Yemen 4Mi snapshot: Refugees and migrants interviewed in Somaliland - a focus on financing, information and protection risks

This snapshot is the second presenting the findings of data collected in Somaliland from refugees and migrants.1 The purpose of this snapshot is to provide information on financing, decision making and journey conditions of refugees and migrants travelling to and transiting through Somaliland.

Key findings

• Somaliland is a destination for 65% of respondents, and a point of transit for 27% of respondents. 41% of those transiting through Somaliland were headed towards Gulf States.

• Most respondents (59%) received help from family and friends to start their journeys.

Few relied on smugglers.

• Respondents reported numerous human rights violations on their journeys. Among those who experienced violations, smugglers were cited among the most common perpetrators.

• Only 16% of respondents said they received assistance on their journeys.

Profiles

This data set is based on 676 interviews conducted in Berbera (206), Borama (49), Hargeisa (214), Loya Ade (2) and Waajale (205) between September 2019 and January 2020. Geographic areas for the data collection presented in this snapshot were agreed mutually between UNHCR and MMC, and include urban areas, border crossings, and places of destination. All respondents began their journeys outside Somalia.