East Africa and Yemen 4Mi snapshot: Impact of COVID-19 on daily lives and journeys of refugees and migrants interviewed in Somaliland

This snapshot is the second on the impact of COVID-19 on refugees and migrants in mixed movements1 into and through Somaliland. It focuses on the impact of the virus on daily life and journeys, and protection risks. It aims to contribute towards a solid evidence base to inform targeted responses on the ground, as well as advocacy efforts related to the situation of refugees and migrants during the coronavirus pandemic.

Key findings

• Over 70% of refugees and migrants interviewed report anxiety and stress about COVID and the situation and nearly 20% report increased xenophobia and racism.

• 41% of respondents reported losing an income due to the coronavirus restrictions, increasing vulnerability.

• Death, physical violence, and robbery high among reported risks.

Profiles

The analysis is based on 102 interviews conducted with refugees and migrants in Somaliland between May 4 and June 4, 2020. Interviews were conducted in Berbera (27) Hargeisa (45), and Waajale (30). The respondents were from Ethiopia (57) and Yemen (45). 66 of them were men and 36 were women with an average age of 31. Interpretations based on this limited sample size should be made with caution, and does not necessarily represent the view of the entire Ethiopian or Yemeni communities in Somaliland, but findings will become more informative as the dataset continues to grow.