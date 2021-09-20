EASO Country of Origin Information Report: Somalia Security situation - September 2021

The EASO COI report on Somalia: Security situation provides an overview of the main security trends and incidents at national level in the period January 2020 -- 30 June 2021, as well as details on conflict dynamics, territorial control/influence, and armed actors at regional level. Finally, the report provides regional details about incidents, their impact on civilian life, internal displacement, and conflict related humanitarian issues.\ This report was jointly written by the COI Sector of EASO, together with contributions from ACCORD (Austrian Centre for Country of Origin and Asylum Research and Documentation) in accordance with the EASO COI Report Methodology. It was peer-reviewed internally, and externally by The Netherlands, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINBUZA), Country of Origin Information Unit; and by international Somalia expert, Ken Menkhaus, Professor of Political Science at Davidson College, North Carolina (US).