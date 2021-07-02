EASO COI Report: Somalia Actors July 2021

Today, the European Asylum Support Office (EASO) published a Country of Origin Information (COI) report titled - Somalia: Actors (2021)

After peaking in 2015, with 21 600 applications for international protection, Somali requests for international protection have fluctuated in recent years. So far in 2021 (January-April), Somalis have lodged over 4 300 IP applications in the EU+, which makes Somalia the seventh top country of origin for applicants in the EU+. By comparison, in 2020 Somalia was the 10th top country of origin. So far in 2021, the EU+ recognition rate for EU-regulated types of protection (at first instance) for Somalis was 59 %, which is in line with that of the previous year. At the end of April 2021, some 10 500 Somali applications were pending at first instance.