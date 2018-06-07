Early Warning Disease Surveillance and Response Bulletin, Somalia 2018 - Epidemiological Week 21 (Week ending 27th May, 2018)

Highlights

• 228 health facilities across Somalia submitted weekly reports of epidemic-prone diseases in the electronic early warning disease surveillance (EWARN) system in week 21.

• Total number of consultations increased from 50,749 in week 20 to 62,876 in week 21.

• A total of 4,449 alerts were received. 303 of these alerts were confirmed as true alerts1 .

• The highest numbers of diseases reported in week 21 were other acute diarrhoeas (3,718 cases), influenza like illness (1,611 cases) and severe acute respiratory illness (1,353 cases).

• A total of 357 new cases of suspected AWD/cholera including 4 deaths were reported in week 21 compared to 267 AWD cases including 2 deaths in week 20.

• A cumulative total of 3,904 AWD/cholera cases2 , including 27 deaths have been reported since December 2017.

• The number of reported measles cases increased from 98 in week 20 to 127 cases in week 21.

Cumulative figures as of week 19

• 1,191,196 consultations from week 1 to week 21.

• 3,547 cumulative cases of AWD/Cholera and 23 deaths since December 2017.

• 6,760 Accumulative alerts were received, 239 of these, were confirmed as true alerts from week 1 to week 21, 2018.

• 5,623 cumulative cases of suspected measles cases since the beginning of 2018.

• Of the 5,623 measles cases, 3,634 (65%) are under 5 years while 1,989 (35%) are above 5 years.