07 Jun 2018

Early Warning Disease Surveillance and Response Bulletin, Somalia 2018 - Epidemiological Week 21 (Week ending 27th May, 2018)

Report
from World Health Organization, Government of Somalia
Published on 27 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (645.3 KB)

Highlights

• 228 health facilities across Somalia submitted weekly reports of epidemic-prone diseases in the electronic early warning disease surveillance (EWARN) system in week 21.

• Total number of consultations increased from 50,749 in week 20 to 62,876 in week 21.

• A total of 4,449 alerts were received. 303 of these alerts were confirmed as true alerts1 .

• The highest numbers of diseases reported in week 21 were other acute diarrhoeas (3,718 cases), influenza like illness (1,611 cases) and severe acute respiratory illness (1,353 cases).

• A total of 357 new cases of suspected AWD/cholera including 4 deaths were reported in week 21 compared to 267 AWD cases including 2 deaths in week 20.

• A cumulative total of 3,904 AWD/cholera cases2 , including 27 deaths have been reported since December 2017.

• The number of reported measles cases increased from 98 in week 20 to 127 cases in week 21.

Cumulative figures as of week 19

• 1,191,196 consultations from week 1 to week 21.

• 3,547 cumulative cases of AWD/Cholera and 23 deaths since December 2017.

• 6,760 Accumulative alerts were received, 239 of these, were confirmed as true alerts from week 1 to week 21, 2018.

• 5,623 cumulative cases of suspected measles cases since the beginning of 2018.

• Of the 5,623 measles cases, 3,634 (65%) are under 5 years while 1,989 (35%) are above 5 years.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.