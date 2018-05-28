Early Warning Disease Surveillance and Response Bulletin, Somalia 2018 - Epidemiological Week 20 (Week ending 20th May, 2018)
from World Health Organization, Government of Somalia
Report
Published on 20 May 2018 — View Original
Highlights
- 186 health facilities across Somalia submitted weekly reports of epidemic-prone diseases in the electronic early warning disease surveillance (EWARN) system in week 20, compared to 217 health facilities in week 19
- Total number of consultations decreased from 57,498 in week 19 to 50,749 in week 20.
- A total of 3,286 alerts were received. None of these alerts were confirmed as true alerts1.
- The highest numbers of diseases reported in week 20 were other acute diarrhoeas (2,470 cases), influenza like illness (1,387 cases) and severe acute respiratory illness (751 cases).
- A total of 267 new cases of suspected AWD/cholera with 2 deaths were reported in week 20 compared to 312 AWD cases with 4 deaths in week 20.
- A cumulative total of 3,547 AWD/cholera cases 2, including 23 deaths have been reported since December 2017.
- The number of reported measles cases decreased from 126 in week 19 to 98 cases in week 20.
Cumulative figures as of week 19
- 1,128,320 consultations from week 1 to week 20.
- 3,547 cumulative cases of AWD/Cholera and 23 deaths since December 2017.
- 6,429 Accumulative alerts were received, 217 of these, were confirmed as true alerts from week 1 to week 20, 2018.
- 5,496 cumulative cases of suspected measles cases since the beginning of 2018.
- Of the 5,496 measles cases, 3,534 (64%) are under 5 years while 1,962 (36%) are above 5 years.