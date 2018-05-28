28 May 2018

Early Warning Disease Surveillance and Response Bulletin, Somalia 2018 - Epidemiological Week 20 (Week ending 20th May, 2018)

Report
from World Health Organization, Government of Somalia
Published on 20 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (579.72 KB)

Highlights

  • 186 health facilities across Somalia submitted weekly reports of epidemic-prone diseases in the electronic early warning disease surveillance (EWARN) system in week 20, compared to 217 health facilities in week 19
  • Total number of consultations decreased from 57,498 in week 19 to 50,749 in week 20.
  • A total of 3,286 alerts were received. None of these alerts were confirmed as true alerts1.
  • The highest numbers of diseases reported in week 20 were other acute diarrhoeas (2,470 cases), influenza like illness (1,387 cases) and severe acute respiratory illness (751 cases).
  • A total of 267 new cases of suspected AWD/cholera with 2 deaths were reported in week 20 compared to 312 AWD cases with 4 deaths in week 20.
  • A cumulative total of 3,547 AWD/cholera cases 2, including 23 deaths have been reported since December 2017.
  • The number of reported measles cases decreased from 126 in week 19 to 98 cases in week 20.

Cumulative figures as of week 19

  • 1,128,320 consultations from week 1 to week 20.
  • 3,547 cumulative cases of AWD/Cholera and 23 deaths since December 2017.
  • 6,429 Accumulative alerts were received, 217 of these, were confirmed as true alerts from week 1 to week 20, 2018.
  • 5,496 cumulative cases of suspected measles cases since the beginning of 2018.
  • Of the 5,496 measles cases, 3,534 (64%) are under 5 years while 1,962 (36%) are above 5 years.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.