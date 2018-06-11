Early Warning Disease Surveillance and Response Bulletin, Somalia 2018 - Epidemiological Week 22 (Week ending 3rd June, 2018)

Highlights

• 216 health facilities across Somalia submitted weekly reports of epidemic-prone diseases in the electronic early warning disease surveillance (EWARN) system in week 22.

• Total number of consultations decreased from 62,876 in week 21 to 59,673 in week 22.

• A total of 4,231 alerts were received. 159 of these alerts were confirmed as true alerts1 .

• The highest numbers of diseases reported in week 22 were other acute diarrhoeas (3,161 cases), influenza like illness (2,041 cases) and severe acute respiratory illness (981 cases).

• A total of 396 new cases of suspected AWD/cholera including 1 death were reported in week 22 compared to 357 AWD cases including 4 deaths in week 21.

• A cumulative total of 4,300 AWD/cholera cases2 , including 28 deaths have been reported since December 2017.

• The number of reported measles cases decreased from 127 in week 21 to 113 cases in week 22.

Cumulative figures as of week 22

• 1,250,869 consultations from week 1 to week 22.

• 4,300 cumulative cases of AWD/Cholera and 28 deaths since December 2017.

• 7,050 Accumulative alerts were received, 251 of these, were confirmed as true alerts from week 1 to week 22, 2018.

• 5,736 cumulative cases of suspected measles cases since the beginning of 2018.

• Of the 5,736 measles cases, 3,729 (65%) are under 5 years while 2,007 (35%) are above 5 years.