Somalia
Early Action to protect livestock assets and food sources in Somalia
Key partners:
Federal and State line ministries, Non-governmental Organizations, Livestock Professional Associations.
Beneficiaries reached:
255 983 households and Government line ministry staff.
Activities implemented:
- Supported the treatment of 10 067 320 goats belonging to 251 683 households.
- Supported the vaccination of 6 million goats against contagious caprine pleuropneumonia, benefiting 151 000 pastoralist and agropastoralist households.
- Provided 4 300 households with agricultural inputs (sorghum, maize, cowpea and/or assorted vegetable seeds, tools, storage bags and irrigation hours).
- Trained beneficiary households on good agricultural practices, integrated production and pest management, water use and management, and post-harvest management including how to minimize storage losses, and trained 430 Nutrition Champions (50 percent women).
- Trained 30 Ministry of Agriculture Development staff on Desert Locust surveillance and control, including use of FAO’s eLocust3 system and application of biopesticides.
- Mobilized 200 community members as Desert Locust scouts, who are now contributing to the community-based Desert Locust Early Warning System.
- Procured 3 000 kg of biopesticides, two vehicle-mounted sprayers and four back-mounted sprayers for Desert Locust control operations.
- Treated 1 000 ha during the project period (contributing towards a total of 34 225 ha sprayed as of July 2020).
Impact:
- Contributed to responding to drought-associated morbidities in livestock, thanks to the treatment of animals, which improved their immune systems and their condition.
- Protected pastoralists’ and agropastoralists’ income sources by diminishing disease outbreaks among livestock and increasing the productivity and quality of milk and meat products.
- Enabled beneficiaries to harvest 1.97 tonnes/ha (compared with 1.67 tonnes/ha for non-beneficiaries) for both maize and sorghum combined.
- Increased the average land size under cultivation (1.37 ha/household for beneficiaries, compared with 0.81 ha for non-beneficiaries).
- Beneficiaries demonstrated better Food Consumption Scores, Dietary Diversity Scores and Coping Strategy Indices compared with non-beneficiaries.
- Built the capacity of local officials in Somaliland to immediately commence Desert Locust control operations.