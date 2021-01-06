DTM Somalia Mobility Tracking | Baseline Assessment - B1 Findings (September 2020)

INTRODUCTION

Baseline 1 assessment (B1) as a component of Mobility Tracking (MT) involves collecting basic data on population presence and accessibility of settlements. The assessment is carried out remotely by setting up a network of key informants (KI) for each district. Data collected through local KIs is cross-checked with available secondary sources. The B1 assessment is the first step of the MT component of DTM, the resulting list of settlements is subject to further verification during field data collection during the second step – Baseline 2 (B2).

In December 2019 DTM conducted a pilot B1 assessment in 3 regions in central Somalia (Shabelle Dhexe, Shabelle Hoose and Hiraan). Between the 1st July and the 31st of August 2020 DTM Somalia covered the rest of the Somalian territory (14 regions). Juba Dhexe remains the only region not covered in this exercise, and will be assessed once the network of informants is established.