DTM Somalia: Cross Border Movements – Somalia (October 2019)

In October 2019, a total of 29,413 movements were observed at Flow Monitoring Points. This represents a decrease of 5% in comparison with September 2019 when 30,982 movements were observed. Five FMPs (Harirad, Lowyacado, Buuhoodle, Cabudwaaq and Doolow) recorded a decrease in movements while two FMPs (Bossaso and Dhobley) saw an increase in movements.

Like in September 2019, when flows monitored were majority outgoing, this month saw a majority of outgoing flows (54%) against (46%) incoming flows. Similar to previous months, Buuhoodle Flow Monitoring Point (Ethiopian border) recorded the highest levels of incoming flows for October (24% of all incoming flows), while Bossaso continued to record the highest number of outgoing flows (46% of all outgoing flows). Migrants identified were mostly Somali (50%),

Ethiopian (44%), Djiboutian (5%) and Other (1%)