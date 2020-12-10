DTM Somalia: Cross Border Movements – Somalia (November 2020)

In November 2020, a total of 18,434 movements were observed at Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs). This represents a decrease of 5% in comparison with October 2020 when 19,392 movements were observed.

Bosasso, Cabudwaq, Lowyacado and Haridad FMPs recorded a decrease in movements between these two periods (-27%, -34%, -22% and -1% respectively). Buuhoodle, Dhobley and Dollow FMPs recorded an increase in movements ( 46%, 1%, and 1% respectively).

Similar to October 2020, this month saw a majority of incoming flows (76%) against outgoing flows (24%). Bossaso, Harirad and Doolow FMPs recorded the highest levels of incoming flows (26%, 20% and 17% respectively), while Dhobley, Bossaso and Doolow recorded the highest number of outgoing flows (26%, 25% and 25% respectively).