DTM Somalia: Cross Border Movements – Somalia (May 2021)

In May 2021, a total of 23,524 movements were observed at Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs). This represents an increase of 78% in comparison with May 2020 when 13,200 movements were observed.

Doolow, Bossaso, Lowyacado, Dhobley, and Buuhoodle FMPs recorded an increase in movements between these two periods (234%, 166%, 52%, 38% and 25% respectively). Cabudwaaq and Harirad FMPs recorded a decrease in movement (-13% and -9% respectively).

Cabudwaaq, Doolow, Bossaso and Dhobley FMPs recorded the highest numbers of incoming flows (26%, 19%, 19% and 12% of all incoming flows respectively), while Bossaso, Doolow and Dhobley recorded the highest numbers of outgoing flows (48%, 30% and 11% of all outgoing flows respectively).