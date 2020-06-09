DTM Somalia: Cross Border Movements – Somalia (May 2020)

OBSERVED MOVEMENTS – FLOW MONITORING

In May 2020, a total of 13,200 movements were observed at Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs). This represents a decrease of 45% in comparison with May 2019 when 24,018 movements were observed. Between these two periods, five FMPs (Dhobley, Lowyacado, Buuhoodle, Bossaso and Doolow) recorded a decrease in movements while two FMPs (Cabudwaaq and Harirad) saw an increase in movements.

Like in April 2020, this month saw a majority of incoming flows (75%) against (25%) outgoing flows. Cabudwaaq Flow Monitoring Point recorded the highest levels of incoming flows (31% of all incoming flows), while Bossaso recorded the highest number of outgoing flows (39% of all outgoing flows).