DTM Somalia: Cross Border Movements – Somalia (May 2020)
OBSERVED MOVEMENTS – FLOW MONITORING
In May 2020, a total of 13,200 movements were observed at Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs). This represents a decrease of 45% in comparison with May 2019 when 24,018 movements were observed. Between these two periods, five FMPs (Dhobley, Lowyacado, Buuhoodle, Bossaso and Doolow) recorded a decrease in movements while two FMPs (Cabudwaaq and Harirad) saw an increase in movements.
Like in April 2020, this month saw a majority of incoming flows (75%) against (25%) outgoing flows. Cabudwaaq Flow Monitoring Point recorded the highest levels of incoming flows (31% of all incoming flows), while Bossaso recorded the highest number of outgoing flows (39% of all outgoing flows).
