DTM Somalia: Cross Border Movements – Somalia (March 2021)

In March 2021, a total of 21,559 movements were observed at Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs). This represents a decrease of -25% in comparison with March 2020 (prior to the COVID-19 pandemic) when 28,859 movements were observed.

Buuhoodle, Harirad, Lowyacado, Bossaso, Cabudwaaq and Dhobley FMPs recorded a decrease in movements between these two periods (-61%, -51%, -27%, -13%, -10%, -1% respectively). Doolow FMP recorded an increase in movements (16%).

Similar to March 2020, this month saw a majority of outgoing flows (71%) against incoming flows (29%). Bossaso, Dhobley, Doolow and Buuhoodle FMPs recorded the highest numbers of incoming flows (22%, 21%, 21% and 18% of all incoming flows respectively), while Bossaso, Doolow and Dhobley recorded the highest numbers of outgoing flows (32%, 29% and 13% of all outgoing flows respectively).