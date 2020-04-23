DTM Somalia: Cross Border Movements – Somalia (March 2020)

Somalia + 4 more

In March 2020, a total of 28,859 movements were observed at various Flow Monitoring Points (FMP) across Somalia.
Bosasso (29%), Buuhoodle (19%) and Harirad (16%) contributed to the highest inflows for the month while Bosasso (34%), Doolow (28%), Dhobley (15%), Buuhoodle (13%) recorded the most outflows.
In addition there were more outflows than inflows at the Doolow FMP and conversely more inflows than outflows at the Haridad FMP.

