DTM Somalia: Cross Border Movements – Somalia (June 2020)

OBSERVED MOVEMENTS – FLOW MONITORING

In June 2020, a total of 15,066 movements were observed at Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs). This represents a decrease of 41% in comparison with June 2019, when 25,582 movements were observed. Between these two periods, five FMPs (Dhobley, Lowyacado, Buuhoodle, Bossaso and Doolow) recorded a decrease in movements while two FMPs (Cabudwaaq and Haridad) saw an increase in movements.

Like in May 2020, this month saw a majority of incoming flows (70%) against (30%) outgoing flows. Cabudwaaq and Bossaso FMPs recorded the highest levels of incoming flows (20% each of all incoming flows), while Bossaso recorded the highest number of outgoing flows (35% of all outgoing flows).