DTM Somalia: Cross Border Movements – Somalia (July 2020)

OBSERVED MOVEMENTS – FLOW MONITORING

In July 2020, a total of 14,134 movements were observed at Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs). This represents a decrease of 36% in comparison with July 2019 when 22,228 movements were observed. Between these two periods, five FMPs (Dhobley, Lowyacado, Buuhoodle, Bossaso and Doolow) recorded a decrease in movements while two FMPs (Cabudwaaq and Harirad) saw an increase in movements.

Like in June 2020, this month saw a majority of incoming flows (69%) against (31%) outgoing flows. Cabudwaaq and Bossaso FMPs recorded the highest levels of incoming flows (19% each of all incoming flows), while Dhobley recorded the highest number of outgoing flows (33% of all outgoing flows).