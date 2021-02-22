DTM Somalia: Cross Border Movements – Somalia (January 2021)

In January 2021, a total of 21, 601 movements were observed at Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs). This represents an increase of 10% in comparison to December 2020, when 19,601 movements were oberved.

Buuhoole, Bossaso, DDoolow, Lowyacado and Cabudwaq FMPs recorded an increase in movements between these two periods (20%, 17%, 14%, 11% and 4%, respectively). Harirad and Dhobley FMPs recorded a decrease in movements (-12% and -1%, respectively).

Similar to December 2020, this month saw a majority of incoming flows (59%) against outgoing flows (41%). Bossaso, Harirad and Cabudwaq FMPs recorded the highest levels of incoming flows (29%, 19% and 18% respectively), while Dhobley, Bossaso and Doolow recorded the highest number of outgoing flows (41%, 25% and 20% respectively).