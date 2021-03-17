DTM Somalia: Cross Border Movements – Somalia (February 2021)

In February 2021, a total of 19,301 movements were observed at Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs). This represents a decrease of -19% in comparison to December 2020, when 23,901 movements were oberved.

Buuhoodle, Dhobley, Bossaso, Cabudwaq and Lowyacado FMPs recorded a decrease in movements between these two periods (-67%, -29%, -28%, -15% and -10%, respectively). Harirad and Doolow FMPs recorded an increase in movements (322% and 46%, respectively).

Contrary to February 2020, this month saw a majority of incoming flows (53%) against outgoing flows (47%). Bossaso, Harirad, Buuhoodle and Dhobley FMPs recorded the highest levels of incoming flows (33%, 16%, 12% and 12% respectively), while Doolow, Bossaso and Dhobley recorded the highest number of outgoing flows (45%, 21% and 14% respectively).