DTM Somalia: Cross Border Movements – Somalia (February 2020)

A total of 23,901 movements were observed at Flow Monitoring Points in February 2020. This represents an increase of 31% compared to February 2019, where 18,236 movements were observed. Five FMPs (Bosasso, Buuhoodle, Cabudwaq, Dhobley and Lowycada) recorded an increase in movements while two FMPs (Doolow and Haridad) saw an decrease in movements.

While in February 2019 the majority of the movements were incoming (54%) to Somalia, this trend was slightly reversed in February 2020 where 51% were outgoing. Similarly Buuhoodle Flow Monitoring Point (Ethiopian border) recorded the highest levels of incoming flows equivalent to 31% in Feb 2019 and 29% in February 2020 Buuhodle (29%). Same can be said Bossaso FMP which continued to record the highest number of outgoing flows in 2020 (36%) same as in 2019 (33%).

*Note: Data collection period was between 5th of February 2020 up to 28th of the same month due to unforeseen circumstances. Between October 2019 and January 2020 DTM Flow Monitoring took a hiatus in order to review the FM structure and methodology along with the government partners.