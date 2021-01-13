DTM Somalia: Cross Border Movements – Somalia (December 2020)

In December 2020, a total of 19,601 movements were observed at Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs). This represents an increase of 6% in comparison with November 2020 when 18,434 movements were observed.

Dhobley, Lowyacado, Cabudwaq, Bosasso and Doolow FMPs recorded an increase in movements between these two periods (25%, 14%, 10%, 5% and 5% respectively). Buuhoole and Harirad FMPs recorded a decrease in movements ( -5%, and -1% respectively).

Similar to November 2020, this month saw a majority of incoming flows (71%) against outgoing flows (29%). Bossaso, Harirad and Cabudwaq FMPs recorded the highest levels of incoming flows (25%, 20% and 16% respectively), while Dhobley, Doolow and Bossaso recorded the highest number of outgoing flows (30%, 28% and 25% respectively).