DTM Somalia: Cross Border Movements – Somalia (August 2020)

OBSERVED MOVEMENTS – FLOW MONITORING

In August 2020, a total of 15,348 movements were observed at Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs). This represents a decrease of 49% in comparison with August 2019 when 29,878 movements were observed. Between these two periods, all FMPs (Dhobley, Lowyacado, Buuhoodle, Bossaso, Doolow, Cabudwaaq and Harirad) recorded a decrease in movements.

Similar to July 2020, this month saw a majority of incoming flows (69%) against outgoing flows (31%). Bossaso and Cabudwaaq FMPs recorded the highest levels of incoming flows (24% and 16% respectively), while Bossaso and Dhobley recorded the highest number of outgoing flows (31% each of all outgoing flows)