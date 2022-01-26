DTM Somalia: Cross Border Movements (1-31 December 2021)

In December 2021, a total of 23,779 movements were observed at 7 Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs). This represents an increase of 21 per cent in comparison with December 2020 (9 months after the country’s first case of COVID-19) when 19,601 movements were observed.

Doolow, Lowyacado and Bossaso FMPs recorded an increase in movements between these two periods (161%, 50% and 19% respectively) while Harirad, Dhobley, Buuhoodle and Cabudwaaq FMPs recorded a decrease in movements (-63%, -23% -13% and -13% respectively).

Bossaso, Harirad, Cabudwaaq and Doolow FMPs recorded the highest numbers of incoming flows (25%, 20%, 16% and 14% of all incoming flows, respectively). Dhobley, Doolow and Bossaso recorded the highest numbers of outgoing flows (30%, 28% and 25% of all outgoing flows, respectively).