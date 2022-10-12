Drought response - Somalia: Shelter and NFI response and gaps (As of August 2022)

Shelter situation

Somalia is facing a Famine and a displacement Crisis.

More than 1 million people newly displaced since 2021 due to the drought.

Almost 200,000 additional people have been displaced by the conflict in August 2022 only.

There is an urgent need of shelter and NFI for the newly internally displaced people. While Food and WASH are reported as priority needs due to drought, Shelter is also one of the top three priorities for displaced population.

Though the construction of local makeshift shelters is well known by communities in Somalia, newly internally displaced people do not have access to proper shelter material for covering the shelters resulting in shelters that hardly offer adequate living space and protection against the elements.

Poor quality housing has a substantial impact on physical and mental health and life expectancy especially for women and children who spend more time at home. An adequate shelter is linked to protection and can improve health, safety, dignity, and privacy of the households.

Good shelter and settlement design can mitigate the risk of gender-based violence and vulnerability, and lead to dignified living conditions. Site planning is needed in the new locations, including access to WASH services, fire breaks, solar light and infrastructure.

Due to the drought people fled from rural to urban areas where they are now at greater risk of eviction and attacks by armed groups.