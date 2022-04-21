Drought Response - Protection Mainstreaming Guidance Note - April 2022

Guidance Rationale and Emerging Trends

Somalia is a complex emergency combining insecurity and increasingly severe environmental shocks; abuses against its citizens and refugees remain a defining feature - including forced displacement, exploitation of IDPs, unlawful/forced evictions, sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), child recruitment and affiliation with armed groups and forces (CAAFAG), indiscriminate and disproportionate attacks on civilian areas and infrastructure, and increasing explosive hazards contamination due to armed engagements. The UN has called for urgent action following an “alarming” 80 per cent rise in sexual violence in 2021.

4 Members of minority clans are also at heightened risk of exclusion based on structural patterns of societal discrimination and have fared worse comparatively to majority clans in previous droughts.5 In addition to the protracted conflict, three consecutive rainy seasons with below-average rainfall are bringing about severe drought conditions. 4.5 million people are affected, while 671,000 individuals were internally displaced as of 09 March 20226 . Inter-communal conflicts as a result of climatic shocks including drought are on the rise according to Protection and Return Monitoring Network (PRMN). In Galgaduud Region in February 2022, 14,100 individuals were displaced due to inter-clan conflict over pasture and water for livestock.

The Protection Cluster through its partners conducts regular data collection and analysis through the Somalia Protection Monitoring System (SPMS). This includes information for the period OctoberDecember 2021, and January-February 2022 in the regions most severely hit according to the Somalia 2022 Drought Response Plan.7 Specifically, data was collected in Bakool, Bari, Bay, Galgaduud, Gedo, Lower Juba, and Mudug. Comparison between data collected in Q3 and Q4 shows little variation in main violations reported, including sexual assault, family separation, child marriage, and no access to duty bearers. In comparing data from Q4 and the first two months in 2022, an increase in reports of sexual assault can be seen (2% increase), as well as family separation (2% increase) and no access to duty bearers (3.5% increase). More notably, exclusion from assistance is reported in 2022 (almost 14%), as well as violence in assistance delivery (14%).