Drought in Qansax Dheere District Bay Region, Somalia

Drought in Bay Region

Somalia is experiencing an unprecedented drought, with the impact of four consecutive failed rainy seasons following the 2010/11 and 2016/17 droughts. The Bay region is one of the worst hit areas with a projected 39,360 people facing emergency-level conditions (IPC 4) between March 2022 and June 2022, fueled by widespread livelihood loss and an inability to access sufficient food and clean water, and health services. Coping capacity is further undermined by persistent insecurity and high global food prices. As a result,

Global Acute Malnutrition (GAM) and mortality rates have reached critical levels. The cumulative impact has created a dire situation, forcing rural households to displace in search for humanitarian assistance or access to basic needs.

Qansax Dheere District in Bay region, which relies heavily on agriculture and livestock production, consistently records high numbers of departures. This could reflect worsening humanitarian conditions in the District. To shed light on the growing needs, this factsheet zooms in on the findings from Qansax Dheere District collected through REACH’s hard-to-reach (H2R) assessment.