Drought Impact Response Plan and the Humanitarian Response Plan - Somalia 2019

Deteriorating humanitarian situation requires a new planning framework

A poor 2018 Deyr season (Oct–Dec) and unusually dry conditions during the 2019 Jilaal season (Jan–Mar) were followed by erratic and abnormally performing Gu’ rains (Apr–Jun), which has had a negative impact on the humanitarian situation in Somalia. Except the 2018 Gu’, every rainy season since late 2015 has been below average, leading to increased vulnerability and decreased coping ability in a country still recovering from the prolonged drought in 2016/17. Cereal harvests are expected to be 50 per cent below average and 2.2 million people are projected to face acute food insecurity through September. This comes on top of other drivers of humanitarian needs in Somalia such as prolonged conflict, marginalization and other protection concerns.

As the situation deteriorated, and drawing on the successful practices of the famine prevention effort of 2017, the Federal Government of Somalia and humanitarian partners launched a joint Drought Impact Response Plan (DIRP) to mobilize resources and scale up response between June and December 2019. The seven-month Plan has been developed to specifically target and respond to drought-related needs within the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), which was launched in January by the Federal Government and aid agencies, requesting $1.08 billion to assist 3.4 million people in 2019.

Comparison of content

The DIRP reprioritizes humanitarian action of the HRP to address the immediate impact of the drought and to ensure resources are at hand for the immediate scale up of response. While the 2019 HRP annual financial requirement remains unchanged, the updated DIRP requirements over sevenmonths revise the priorities based on the impact of drought and available funding per cluster.

Response strategy DIRP and HRP

While the DIRP prioritizes drought response, its response strategy is built upon the strategy of the HRP and good practices from the 2017/18 drought response: centrality of protection, cash-based interventions, localization of aid, integrated response, gender, accountability to affected populations (AAP) and prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse (PSEA). Humanitarian partners will continue to adopt a two-pronged approach that relies on extension of humanitarian assistance as close to the rural population as feasible and enhancing the response capacity in larger hubs throughout the country to meet needs of those displaced due to drought and other vulnerable groups.