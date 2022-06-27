Abstract: The Horn of Africa is facing the third severe La Niña‑induced drought episode in a decade, and the region is on the verge of a catastrophe if humanitarian assistance is not urgently scaled up and sustained. Drought is exacerbating the humanitarian situation in a region already facing high levels of exisiting food insecurity. In Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia, 18.4 million people are projected to be in Crisis (Integrated Food Security Phase Classification [IPC] Phase 3) or worse levels of high acute food insecurity due solely to the drought. An unprecedented fourth, below-average rainy season has just occurred in these countries, while Djibouti also experienced erratic rainfall in 2021. Drought is among the most devastating of natural hazards – crippling food production, depleting pastures, disrupting markets, and, at its most extreme, causing widespread human and animal deaths.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) revised rapid response and mitigation plan for the Horn of Africa aggregates FAO's components of recent humanitarian appeals. It provides further details on what urgently needs to happen to scale from January to December 2022 in order to save the livelihoods and therefore the lives of 4.98 million rural people across the four countries and the risks associated with an insufficient or untimely response. The timeframe for the plan has been extended from June to December 2022. FAO is urgently requesting USD 172 million to provide critical assistance to rural populations, prevent the further worsening of hunger and malnutrition, safeguard livelihoods, as well as prevent displacement and further increases in humanitarian needs in 2022. Cite this content as: FAO. 2022. Drought in the Horn of Africa: Revised rapid response and mitigation plan to avert a humanitarian catastrophe – January–December 2022. Rome.

