05 Jul 2019

Drought Assessment - Hard to Reach Locations in Somalia, June 2019

Report
from ACTED
Published on 27 Jun 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.24 MB)

METHODOLOGY

In order to assess the impact of the poor Gu rains, ACTED conducted a rapid drought assessment in June 2019, in hard to reach areas across Somalia.

The assessment used two key methodological approaches. Key informant interviews (KIIs) were conducted with notable figures within communities, including camp leaders and community elders. Further, single-sex focus group discussions were held with community members to triangulate initial findings, and ensure representation from all those affected. Where possible, two FGDs (men and women) and two KIIs were conducted in each site, however, this was dependent on access and resource availability. Data was collected over a two-week period by ACTED staff.

KEY RECOMMENDATIONS

• Water asset rehabilitation should be conducted in order to reduce the high number of households reliant on unprotected and unsafe water sources.

• Construction of gender-disaggregated latrines and soap distribution to improve sanitation.

• Distributions of jerry cans so as to ensure households can practice water treatment and storage to reduce risk of illness and disease.

• Lack of livelihood opportunities compounded with high levels of debt have resulted in low functioning markets whereby key nutrition sources such as fruit, vegetables and meat are widely unavailable due to lack of purchase power. As such, livelihood activities should be considered, including short term opportunities to link unskilled components of identified construction needs to cash for work opportunities for households with acceptable food consumption scores (e.g. latrines, water asset rehabilitation).

• For households with lower FCSs, unconditional cash opportunities should be considered instead in line with a do-no-harm approach.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.