Drought affects 36.1 million people in East Africa

There are currently 36.1 million people in Somalia, Ethiopia, and Kenya who are suffering from the effects of the protracted drought. Drought has created severe obstacles to the availability of food and water in three different nations.

Extreme drought has hit the Horn of Africa, particularly Somalia, Ethiopia, and Kenya. Millions of people in three countries have been living through the effects of drought for the past two and a half years. In the area called the Horn of Africa, 21 million people are having trouble getting food.

4.9 million children are malnourished

There are 16.3 million people in the Horn of Africa who are facing difficulties in accessing potable water because of the drought. There are 4.9 million hungry children and 986.1 thousand malnourished pregnant and nursing mothers in just three nations. According to estimates, the drought has caused the deaths of 8.9 million animals.

The Horn of Africa has seen an internal migration of about 2 million individuals. Death tolls from these migrations, which were often undertaken on foot and took a day or more, were unknown.

IHH launches emergency relief efforts

Due to the drought, the IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation has begun an urgent relief campaign in the Horn of Africa. For a total of 14,191 Somali families, the IHH supplied sacrificial meats slaughtered as adaq/aqiqa Qurbans and food parcels to 12,278. The packages contain 25 kilograms of flour, 25 kilograms of rice, 15 kilograms of sugar, and 3 kilograms of oil.

The Horn of Africa continues to be a focus of the IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation's humanitarian operations.

To support

Donors who want to deliver aid to drought-affected countries through the IHH can support 10 TL by typing DROUGHT and sending an SMS to 3072. Those who want to donate more can help via online donation on the IHH's website or by writing DROUGHT in the description section of the IHH's bank account numbers.