The Dream of a Pax Arabica

Through inclusive climate resilient development, the Arab States work toward the Sustainable Development Goals

The majority of the Arab States possess all the requisite elements to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. There’s a young, educated workforce, plenty of natural resources, a notable increase in investments in renewable energy, and a much-needed uptick in efforts to support equality. Climate change, conflict and other related factors threaten to derail this progress, and ruin any chances of a Pax Arabica.

Innovative and transformative initiatives supported through the United Nations Development System are underway across the region to help countries build resilience to climate change, and reach the goals for peace and prosperity that are outlined in global accords such as the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement.

With 53 active UNDP-supported projects funded through vertical funds – such as the Global Environment Facility, Green Climate Fund and Adaptation Fund – active in 12 countries in the region, progress is being made every day. Here’s an overview of how UNDP support for climate resilience in the region will work toward the SDGs. Learn more on UNDP’s vision for climate resilient development in the region in our new report.

Read more on Exposure here.