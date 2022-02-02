Disability inclusion study: IDP sites in Kismayo, Somalia - December 2021

BACKGROUND AND AIMS

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) with technical support from Humanity & Inclusion and Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) undertook a study in IDP sites within Kismayo, Somalia. The aim of this study was to obtain valuable data regarding the prevalence of persons with disabilities living in Kismayo IDP sites. Furthermore, the objective of the study was to collect data showcasing some of the barriers and challenges that persons with disabilities face in accessing services both at the IDP site-level but also within the respondent’s broader community. This data was collected to provide clearly formulated recommendations that various partners can take to promote meaningful inclusion within their programmes in IDP sites. The study, which was initiated between August and December 2021, looks to provide clearly formulated recommendations that various partners can take to promote meaningful inclusion within their programmes in IDP sites. The study is required because despite the increased frequency of disability data collection efforts in IDP sites throughout Somalia, the broader humanitarian and development communities continue to possess fragmented information about persons with disabilities and the barriers they face in accessing humanitarian services living in Somalia IDP sites, and the barriers they face in accessing humanitarian services. While initiatives by the CCCM cluster such as integrating the Washington Group Questions (WGQs) into the site verification exercise have attempted to highlight important site-level data, the reliance on a key informant interview methodology presents challenges in obtaining accurate information. In addition to an absence in comprehensive disability data, humanitarian service providers continue to lack a clear understanding of the barriers and challenges that persons with disabilities face in Somalia IDP sites. The broader aim of this disability inclusion study is to garner further interest from various stakeholders and donors about the importance of quality and comparable disability data as an enabler of more specialized and targeted humanitarian activities that enrich access to services for persons with disabilities.