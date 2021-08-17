The Dhusamareb Resilience Plan provides an overview of the main features related to resilience in the town and its surrounding landscape. It briefly analyses the current development challenges with a special focus on climaterelated and environmental-related risks affecting vulnerable population.

It is a complementary technical document to several other planning studies and reports to shape the future of Dhusamareb in a more sustainable way, providing basic urban services to all communities and leaving no one behind. This Resilience Plan provides an identification of the main existing processes currently taking place in Dhusamareb from a vulnerability perspective.

The vision and example interventions are focused in reverting, at least partially, those processes. Given the lack of available information from all spheres – social, environmental, economic, etc– it wasn’t possible to develop a full scope document. However, this document does propose a clear methodology that can be later applied and customized. Firstly, a regional and urban scale analysis identifies hazards, vulnerable areas and current resilience elements. With this information, an interdependence assessment is conducted through the problem tree analysis. This analysis identifies the process(es) that are in the root of the main hazards perceived across different scales. Once the processes have been identified, a complete vision can be proposed, focused on modifying the main damaging process(es) and not spending energy on solving side sympthoms. This method aims to reduce the hazards and vulnerabilities of the communities in Dhusamareb on the long run.

Responding to the environmental challenges is an endeavor that requires, in general, large-scale, long-term environmental strategic plans, which include continuous monitoring and evaluation from the local authorities. This document proposes examples of specific interventions that local and regional administrations and individuals can undertake to increase urban and regional resilience. These actions are chosen according to their simplicity and based on their effectiveness (drawn from scientific literature descriptions). It would be advisable to present alongside the interventions a monitoring and evaluation plan, so as to ensure their being effective. UN-Habitat’s mandate on the implementation for the sustainability agenda is making cities and urban settlements resilient, inclusive and sustainable under Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 11.

UN-Habitat has developed more comprehensive, local tools for resilience planning, such as the City Resilience Action Planning Tool (CityRAP Tool), that would be advisable to develop on the field involving local participatory processes. It would also be advisable to conduct a Vulnerability and Risk Analysis (VRA) on the field for a more complete vision of the current processes. It is hoped that this working paper contributes to the necessary public discussion on Dhusamareb’s future development and facilitates decision-making by local, regional, state and federal authorities. Reference is being made to other studies and data updates undertaken by UN agencies and other international stakeholders, such as: SWALIM (Somalia Water and Land Information Management), World Bank-FAO, IOM and CCCM Cluster.

This Resilience Plan was drafted with support from the Dhusamareb Core Facilitation Team (CFT) of Midnimo II (Unity) project: “Support for the Attainment of Durable Solutions in Areas Impacted by Displacement and Returns in Galmudug and Hirshabelle States.”

Midnimo II is jointly implemented by The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the United Nation Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and funded by United Nations Peacebuilding Fund.