Dhobley women leaders discuss with AMISOM how to achieve sustainable peace

**Dhobley, 23 March 2021 – **Women representatives in Dhobley met the Kenya Defence Forces personnel serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) to deliberate on achieving sustainable peace for Somalia.

The Key Leadership Engagement (KLE) meeting headed by the Female Engagement Team (FET) team leader Captain Alice Indimuli, was attended by several women group leaders.

The meeting held at the AMISOM Kenyan contingent headquarters in Dhobley agreed to enhance cooperation between the community and AMISOM and timely sharing of information on security threats.

The women, led by chairperson Fatma Abdi Yusuf thanked the AMISOM Kenyan troops for the support and empowerment of women in Dhobley.

Also, the women requested support to set up income-generating projects through the provision of sewing machines for tailoring, stationery, cleaning equipment and personal protective gear such as hand gloves and gumboots.

After the community meeting, the AMISOM KDF troops donated foodstuffs to the women leaders to share with their families.