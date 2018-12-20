Deyr 2018 Rainfall Performance (October to November 2018)

Summary

The 2018 Deyr (October-December) season rainfall was generally below average to poor in many parts of Somalia. This is contrary to earlier predictions of average to above average rainfall in the country. Some areas in Sool, Sanaag, Bari, Nugaal and most central regions recorded poor rainfall during the season. The season started off well in the northern regions and ended early while in most of the southern regions experienced a prolonged delay of the rains which ended in late November and early December. Since the beginning of December, good rains were recorded in most of the southern regions, particularly parts of Bay, Shabelle and Juba regions, however the amounts were not sufficient to compensate for rainfall deficits experienced in October and November, especially in agropastoral livelihoods.

Map 1 gives an analysis of the rainfall performance during the season based on observed rainfall data and field reports while Map 2 shows a comparison of current Deyr season rainfall compared to the long term average based on satellite rainfall data.

Both maps reflect poor rainfall performance during the 2018 Deyr with map 2 showing wide spread rainfall deficits in most parts of the country. This has adversely impacted on crop production and pasture conditions, particularly northern, central and parts of southern regions (Bay, Bakool and Hiraan regions) that have experienced below average rainfall.

In most parts of northeast and central regions, prospects of water availability for livestock is a great concern. Earlier than normal livestock migration and water trucking has been reported in parts of Bari and Nugaal regions of the northeast (berkad dependent areas) and central regions .

On the other hand, some areas in Bay and Bakool regions and a few places in northern regions bordering Ethiopia, experienced good rains especially in the last week of October up to mid November which boosted pasture growth.

The short lived rains in the upper parts catchments of Shabelle and Juba rivers in the Ethiopian highlands led to reduced river flow in the Juba and Shabelle rivers compared to the previous two seasons. River levels are currently below their normal levels along the two rivers in Somalia. The levels are expected to further decrease until the start of the next rainy season in April with a high likelihood of experiencing dry river beds in the middle and lower reaches of the Shabelle River as early as late February. This declining trend of the river levels will affect riverine activities including offseason planting and pump irrigation.

With no foreseen rains in the coming weeks, there is a high risk of mild to moderate drought conditions in most parts of northeastern and central regions. Northeast regions have also experienced below average rainfall during the 2018 Gu (April-June) season. Drought conditions are expected to develop and worsen until the next rains, which are anticipated in April 2018.