Developing a State-led Social Safety Net System to Boost Human Capital and Build Resilience in Somalia: The Baxnaano Program

RESULTS BRIEFS

SYNOPSIS

Since its launch in 2019, Baxnaano has provided a platform for the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) to play a new and continuing role in social safety net provision to households facing chronic poverty and the aggravating impacts of multiple climate-related shocks. In the first two years of implementation, more than 1 million people (about 9% of the population) received nutrition-linked unconditional cash transfers (UCTs) to meet basic consumption needs. Baxnaano’s built-in shock-responsive features protected food security and livelihoods of additional 600,000 people from a major 2020 locust outbreak through temporary scale up of the regular program and delivery of emergency cash transfers (ECTs). By laying the foundations of the first state-led social safety net system in Somalia, which enables rapid and effective shock response and caters to the needs of the poorest and most vulnerable, Baxnaano has worked to help restore citizens’ trust in state institutions and contribute to the FGS’ state-building efforts.