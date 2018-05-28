28 May 2018

Detailed Site Assessment: Severity of Needs in IDP-hosting Districts, Somalia (September 2017 - March 2018)

Infographic
from CCCM Cluster, REACH Initiative
Published on 31 Mar 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (7.01 MB)

While an estimated 2.1 million people live in displacement sites in Somalia, information on exact locations and site level vulnerabilities is sparse, and existing assessments have been ad-hoc and unharmonised, resulting in low comparability and verification.

The Detailed Site Assessment (DSA) was triggered in coordination with the Camp Coordination and Camp Management Cluster (CCCM) in order to provide the humanitarian community with up-to-date information on location of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) sites, the conditions and capacity of the sites and the humanitarian needs of the site residents.

This factsheet presents the comparative analysis of the severity of needs in the assessed IDP sites, aggregated to the district level. The severity ranking aims to support the humanitarian actors in the prioritisation of areas of intervention at the national level.

The assessment has been carried across 17 regions and in 48 districts, assessing a total of 1,843 sites as of March 2018. Districts were selected for assessment based on needs identified by the CCCM cluster and accessibility for data collection.

