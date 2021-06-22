Detailed Site Assessment (DSA): Hargeysa district, Somalia (March 2021)

CONTEXT

The protracted humanitarian crisis is multilayered and complex. Limited development coupled with recurring climatic shocks, such as drought and riverine-/flash-flooding give rise to high levels of need among affected populations, while insecurity and conflict severely hinder access to humanitarian actors. The majority of internally displaced persons (IDPs) reside in overcrowded shelters in densely populated urban areas, further increasing their exposure to the risks and impact of COVID-19.

The Detailed Site Assessment (DSA) was initiated in coordination with the Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster in order to provide the humanitarian community with up-to-date information on the location of IDP sites, the conditions and capacity of the sites, and an estimate of the severity of humanitarian needs of residents. Data collection for the current round of the DSA took place from December 2020 to March 2021.