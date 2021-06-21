Detailed Site Assessment (DSA): Burco district, Togdheer region, Somalia (March 2021)

CONTEXT

The protracted humanitarian crisis in Somalia is multi-layered and complex. Limited development coupled with recuring climatic shocks, such as drought and riverine-/flash-flooding give rise to high levels of need among affected populations, while insecurity and conflict severely hinder access to humanitarian actors. The majority of internally displaced persons (IDPs) reside in overcrowded shelters in densely populated urban areas, further increasing their exposure to the risks and impact of COVID-19.

The Detailed Site Assessment (DSA) was initiated in coordination with the Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster in order to provide the humanitarian community with up-to-date information on the location of IDP sites, the conditions and capacity of the sites, and an estimate of the severity of humanitarian needs of residents.

Data collection for the current round of the DSA took place from December 2020 to March 2021 and assessed 2,363 IDP settlements in 61 districts across Somalia.

METHODOLOGY

Findings are based on key informant (KI) interviews with purposefully sampled KIs who reported on the settlement level. Interviews were conducted by REACH in accessible locations. Targeted areas within districts were determined based on a secondary data review, which drew on previous assessments conducted on IDP populations. After identifying target areas, REACH located IDP settlements by contacting the lowest level of governance.

The methodology for the fourth round of the DSA was developed in close consultation with clusters and partner organisations and updated to improve the quality and reliability of data collected regarding IDP settlement locations, estimated size of resident populations, and the severity of humanitarin needs. The severity scale goes from 1 to 4+ and the severity phases are none/minimal, stress, severe, extreme and extreme+. For the list of indicators and the severity score calculations, see page 4 of this factsheet. All findings presented on this factsheet relate to the % of sites with a given response, and should be considered indicative, rather than representative, of the humanitarian situation in assessed sites.