Detailed Site Assessment (DSA): Baidoa district, Bay region, Somalia (February 2020)

CONTEXT

Somalia continues to experience recurrent droughts, floods, and armed conflict, driving large-scale displacement. The high levels of displacement have resulted in fluctuating population estimates of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in both formal and informal settlements, thereby complicating the provision of basic services to address their needs.

The Detailed Site Assessment (DSA) was initiated in coordination with the Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster in order to provide the humanitarian community with up-to-date information on the location of IDP sites, the conditions and capacity of the sites, and an estimate of the severity of humanitarian needs of residents. Data collection for the current round of the DSA took place from November 2019 to February 2020 and assessed 2,344 IDP settlements in 61 districts across Somalia.

This factsheet presents the findings at district level for the 502 assessed IDP settlements in Baidoa district, in the Awdal region of Somalia.