Detailed Site Assessment (DSA): Awdal region, Somalia (March 2022)

Context

The protracted humanitarian crisis in Somaliland is multi-layered and complex. Limited development coupled with recurring climatic shocks, such as drought, riverine and flash-flooding, give rise to high levels of need among affected populations. The majority of internally displaced persons (IDPs) reside in overcrowded shelters in densely populated urban areas, further increasing their exposure to the risks and impacts of COVID-19.

The Detailed Site Assessment (DSA) was initiated in coordination with the Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) cluster in order to provide the humanitarian community with up-to-date information on the location of IDP sites, the conditions and capacity of the sites, and an estimate of the severity of humanitarian needs of residents. Data collection for the current round of the DSA took place from November 22nd to December 2nd, 2021 and assessed 114 IDP sites in 14 districts across Somaliland.