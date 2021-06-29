Desert Locust situation update 29 June 2021

MORE SWARMS IN THE HORN OF AFRICA

OVERVIEW. New immature swarms continue to form from hopper band infestations in northern Somalia and eastern Ethiopia. Although the swarms are small and not very dense so far, they are becoming more mobile with cross-border movements between northwest Somalia, eastern Ethiopia, and southern Djibouti. Control operations are in progress. Most of the swarms are expected to concentrate on the plateau in northern Somalia. Once vegetation dries out, they are likely to move to the Afar region in northeast Ethiopia. However, there is a low risk that a limited number of small swarms could migrate across the Gulf of Aden to southern Yemen. In addition, there is a slight possibility that a few swarms may try to reach the Indo-Pakistan** summer breeding areas via the eastern coast of Oman.

WHY IT MATTERS. The current developments have been anticipated and locust numbers in the Horn of Africa are lower than last year at this time. Nevertheless, new swarms that form during July are expected to move west to the Afar region in northeast Ethiopia where above-normal summer rains are predicted that would allow one generation of breeding from August to October. The success of current survey and control operations will determine the scale of any migration and breeding in Afar during this summer.

CONTEXT. Important infestations persist in Somalia and Ethiopia.\ - SOMALIA. Aerial and ground operations continue to make good progress against remaining late instar hopper bands and newly formed immature swarms in the northwest (Somaliland) and, to a lesser extent, in the northeast (Puntland).\ - ETHIOPIA. Control operations continue in the railway area near Ayasha of western Somali region where nearly all hopper bands have fledged, and an increasing number of small immature swarms have been sighted.\ - DJIBOUTI. A few late instar hopper bands persist in the southeast where an increasing number of immature swarms have been seen in the past few days.\ - **SAUDI ARABIA**. A few small groups of immature adults were seen near Khamis Mushait and Yemen in the Asir Mountains of the southwest on the 22nd.\ - YEMEN. A few immature swarms were seen coming from the north and moving around near Sada'a on 26--28 June. Scattered solitarious adults are present in Shabwah.\ - SUDAN. A few small hopper and adult groups are present near the Nile Valley while scattered adults have been seen in North Kordofan and near Kassala.\ - SW ASIA. No locusts seen during recent surveys in Iran, Pakistan and India.

TAKEAWAY. Intensive ground and aerial operations must continue in eastern Ethiopia and northern Somalia to reduce swarm formation by detecting and treating as many remaining hopper bands and new swarms as possible.\ - Central Region (SERIOUS) -- maintain survey and control (Ethiopia, Somalia); heightened alert in Yemen and Oman; initiate summer surveys (Sudan)\ - Eastern Region (CALM) -- heightened alert in summer breeding areas (Indo-Pakistan****)\ - Western Region (CALM) -- initiate summer surveys (northern Sahel)